Ovarian Cancer Survivors Embark on Quest to Summit Mount Everest
Approximately 30 people will hike to the Everest base camp, including two ovarian cancer survivors who plan to summit the mountain.
From the top of Mount Everest, I hope to see a world that knows ovarian cancer exists, that knows the signs and symptoms to look for”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to raise awareness and research funds for early detection and prevention of the deadliest women’s cancer, a group of ovarian cancer survivors, family members, and caregivers today announced their quest to climb Mount Everest. About 30 people will hike to the Everest base camp, including two ovarian cancer survivors who plan to summit the mountain.
— Jess Wedel
“From the top of Mount Everest, I hope to see a world that knows ovarian cancer exists, that knows the signs and symptoms to look for,” said Jess Wedel, an ovarian cancer survivor, who will lead the Any Mountain expedition to Mount Everest. “I’m climbing for my friends who have passed away and for my friends in the future that will be diagnosed with this disease.” Wedel returned yesterday from a mountaineering expedition in the Himalayas, which killed a fellow climber.
“Nothing brings home more vividly how precious each step is than fighting a deadly cancer or climbing the tallest mountain,” Wedel said. “My heart cries for those lost recently on Manaslu. Mountains and cancer bring us face-to-face with the tremendous hardships that life presents.” Wedel made national news in 2021 attempting to climb Everest with her mother. Post-COVID, she will try again.
Every year, more than 21,000 Americans are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Six in 10 will die. But many cases can be prevented through early detection. More than 20 percent of ovarian cancers are caused by inherited genetic mutations that also cause other cancers—breast, colon, pancreatic, uterine, melanoma, and prostate—and affect multiple generations. Identifying those at genetic risk could prevent more than 90 percent of cases.
The Any Mountain project is dedicated to funding research on the prevention and early detection of ovarian cancer. The project founder, Dr. Joanie Mayer Hope, is one of Alaska’s only gynecological oncologists.
“Fighting ovarian cancer is like climbing Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain,” said Dr.Hope. “I have lost 400 patients to ovarian cancer. Every year, I say goodbye to more than 30 women I have known since their diagnosis, operated on multiple times, given countless toxic treatments to, and grown to love their partners, children, parents, and friends. I have watched them go from living fully to dying inevitably. This is a hard and painful journey. But we can prevent ovarian cancer, just as we can summit Everest.”
In honor of Alaskan singer Vickie Tinker, Dr. Hope recorded Rise, which Ms. Tinker wrote before she passed away.
The goal: $2.9 million to fund the climb and ovarian cancer research because Everest is 29,029 feet tall. The 17-day trip will begin April 1, 2023.
The survivors: Click here for the full three-minute video featuring some of the climbers.
Among those attempting the climb are:
• Connie Sankwich, Survivor
• Randee & Charlotte Johnson, Survivor & Daughter
• Mary Beth Kepner, Survivor
• Berntina King, Daughter
• Karen Loeffler, Supporter
• Joni Earp, Daughter
• Floyd Spinner, Caregiver
• Lynn Temple, Survivor
• Cheryl and Haley Tope, Survivor and Daughter
“I’m a 37-year-old single mom of three beautiful children, and a recent ovarian cancer survivor,” said Randee Johnson. “I am climbing to the Everest base camp with the Any Mountain team to help raise awareness of the importance of early detection, as well as prevention. I want to do my part to raise awareness right now—not just for my daughters or the future generations, but for the women in the world who right now could be saved or impacted by the knowledge of
knowing the symptoms and what genetic testing can provide.” Read more about the women who are battling, and have battled, ovarian cancer.
Click on the website to support the Everest Team.
