RSViP App Have Jump Borders and is Now Available in Eight Languages

BOOKING BEAUTY PROFESSIONALS ONLINE HAVE GONE INTERNATIONAL✈

Our VISION is to modernize the beauty industry by offering an innovative platform that seamlessly connects service professionals with customers for greater efficiency, satisfaction, and service.”
— Fitzroy Bell, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to McKinsey & Company, "Recent upheavals and ongoing technological innovations are leading to innovative offerings in both products and services across the industry. Companies that are slow to develop a robust services strategy that adapts to and capitalizes on this new battleground are at risk of falling behind." RSViP has introduced a mobile scheduling app that has transformed how barbers, hairstylist, beauticians, personal trainers, massage therapist and other service professionals are scheduling their clients.

On it's recent update, the following languages are now available within RSViP app:
English
Spanish
French
Russian
Chinese
Arabic
German
Portuguese

Here are some of the aspects which make RSVIP a must have app for all the clients and professionals:

Access to More Experts:
This RSVIP app give customers access to more expert professionals. Customers can browse through the list of professionals and choose the one which they like the most. Customers can compare professionals based on reviews and price list. Customers can also choose from a wide variety of services like barbers, hairstylist, make up artist, tattoo artist, massage therapist, personal trainers and many other service professionals. Clients can also get their existing professionals to jump online and use all the apps features.

Flexibility:
The captivating thing about this app is that it is very user friendly. It gives customers freedom and makes it easier for customers to book the appointment instantly. Customers just have to put the date, time and location. The time slot will be automatically added to the professional's calendar and a push notification will be sent out to both parties. For the location, customers can use the GPS and use your current location or customers can enter a different location to access professionals nearby. The app is available 24/7. So it is always available if you have an emergency.

Competitive Price List:
Here all the professionals provide competitive prices and customers can choose from a wide range of these lists depending on your budget. There are also promotional offers and occasional discounts. So don’t miss out on these flash deals!

Travel Feature:
This actually is an innovative solution to a regular problem. In this case, the client will make an appointment and the professional will travel to the client’s house or desired location to provide the service. This is an attractive and popular feature of the app. This feature helps to break the stereotype that clients always have to go to the salon to get beauty services.

RSViP app is available for IOS and Android.

