D&B Engineers and Architects Announces Two New Hires - Collin Jacobs, BS, EIT and Dwaine Perdomo Become New Employees

D&B Engineers and Architects has increased its employee roster with the hiring of two employees.

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B is proud to announce that two talented engineers have joined our firm. By bringing their professional skills and expertise in civil engineering to D&B, and ultimately our clients, Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Perdomo will become invaluable assets to our team.”

Collin Jacobs, BS, EIT of Bethpage, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as an Engineer II in D&B’s Civil/Water Supply Department at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. He is a graduate of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Jacobs was a Civil Field Engineer at Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants P.C. in Astoria, Queens, NY prior to joining D&B.

Dwaine Perdomo of Lindenhurst, NY has been hired by D&B Engineers and Architects as an Engineer II in D&B’s Water Supply Division in the firm’s Woodbury, NY office. A graduate of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Mr. Perdomo was previously employed as a Resident Engineer at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP) in Flushing, Queens, NY.

