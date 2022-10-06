PennDOT to Begin Project to Replace Route 162 (Embreeville Road) Bridge Over West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, October 10, on a project to replace the Route 162 (Embreeville Road) bridge over West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will replace the 99-year-old bridge's closed spandrel arch span with a precast concrete arch. The reinforced concrete retaining walls adjacent to the arch will also be replaced. The two larger open spandrel concrete arch spans on the bridge do not require repair.

The Route 162 (Embreeville Road) bridge closed between Cannery Road and Harvey's Bridge Road in September 2021 due to structural damage sustained from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Prior to closing, the 224-foot-long concrete open arch bridge carried approximately 2,670 vehicles a day.

During construction, Route 162 (Embreeville Road) motorists will continue to be detoured using Route 842 (Wawaset Road/Unionville Wawaset Road/Bridge Road/Creek Road/West Miner Street) and Bradford Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. The closure will remain in place until late December.

The contractor will return in early spring 2023 to place the final pavement surface layer and plant grass seed. During these operations, the bridge will be closed again for a few weeks.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $1.7 million project, which is financed with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

