Route 1025 Weavertown Road Surface Improvement Work Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 1025 (Weavertown Road) in North Strabane Township, Washington County. Milling and paving operations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 12 and continue until late-October, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single-lane restrictions during daylight hours on Route 1025 (Weavertown Road) between Smith Street and Union Electric Road daily during the operations.

Crews will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Washington County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

