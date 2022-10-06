ROI Corporation business brokerage firm transfers ownership; Denis Mezheritskiy takes reins of growing firm

New owner of twenty-five year old business brokerage firm plans further expansion

I look forward to working with Gary and the team and expanding our locations and market presence.” — Denis Mezheritskiy, CEO of ROI Corporation

ROCKLAND, MA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROI Corporation (http://roibusinessbrokers.com), a business brokerage firm serving the needs of businesses since 1997, has a new owner, the firm announced today.

Dennis Mezheritskiy of Bedford, MA has acquired the firm from Gary Rayberg of Rockland, MA, who remains with ROI in the role of Founder.

Mezheritskiy is no stranger to ROI, however; he has been with the firm in varying roles since 2015. He first joined ROI Corporation as a Business Broker, and then served as the firm’s Vice President for four years. He said, “Gary and I had worked out to plan to slowly integrate me into an ownership role, and in preparation for that event, I was given more and more responsibility over time and served in a Chief Executive Officer role in preparation for the ownership transfer.”

He described the experience as a cordial and smooth transition. “Gary and I have worked together for seven years. He is a remarkable professional and a true wealth of knowledge about our industry,” he said, adding, “I am thrilled that he will remain with ROI and help us not only in future business development but in sharing his industry experience. He has built a tremendous business and I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon his good work.” He added, “ROI has a very strong group of high level professionals.”

Mezheritskiy has worked across a number of industries while at ROI, including service, manufacturing, medical practices, and more. Their business is helping other businesses sell to new owners, so he said that both he and Gary appreciated the experience they have in putting this deal together. “We took our time to develop a thoughtful and proper plan for ownership transition.”

All brokers who have been with ROI will remain with the company, so that the public will have the same team in place that has served them for many years. Currently, ROI has a team of nine brokers and they are looking to expand. Mezheritskiy believes that ROI may be the largest business brokerage firm serving New England.

He initially joined ROI, he said, to gain experience in the purchase and sale of businesses. He had bought businesses himself prior to his joining the firm.

Shortly after graduating from Suffolk University, he made his first acquisition, Produce Company of New England, a wholesale distribution business serving the restaurant and food service industry, located in Fitchburg, MA. He saw the business through some good and some turbulent times, including the downturn of 2008. He then completed his second acquisition, PA Milan of Wilmington, which brought additional related services, and merged the two companies. “It was a perfect match,” he recalls. “The produce company needed trucking, and the trucking company had many gaps. We were able to integrate the two successfully.

His business experience also includes having opened a Physical Therapy practice with his wife, Jane, called Moving Forward Physical Therapy. He also owns a Crossfit business in Bedford, MA.

He and his wife Jane are parents to two sons, Max and Ben.

“I am thankful to Gary that I can build on this incredible brand and platform,” he said, adding, “It has been interesting to play out the exit planning as we do for all our clients. I look forward to working with Gary and this team and expanding to new locations and really increasing our presence in the market.”

Gary Rayberg, Founder and former owner of ROI said, “Denis is the ideal choice to take ROI to the next level. I am proud of all we have accomplished since opening our doors in 1997 and I look forward to continuing to work with Denis and the team. Denis is a talented professional and all-around good person and I have confidence that his leadership will help us continue to grow, and assist the many business owners who are seeking to transition from their businesses.”

About ROI Corporation

ROI Corporation, based in the Boston market, has been involved in the sale of businesses and real estate in over 30 states since 1997. They also assist in the transfer of business ownership between generations and to key employees and management teams. ROI serves all of New England including MA, NH, RI and CT with two divisions; a main street division serving smaller businesses as well as their middle market M&A division. Their Marietta, Georgia, office, specializing in Service Distribution & Manufacturing Companies, serves the southeast United States. They also have an office in Simsbury, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.roimergers.com or call (781) 682-6209.