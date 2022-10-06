Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,967 in the last 365 days.

October Oil and Gas Rights Public Offering Generates $5.4 Million For Province

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2022

Saskatchewan's public offering of Crown petroleum and natural gas rights held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, raised $5,426,564.36 for the province, which more than doubled the October 2021 offering. This brings the current total for the 2022-23 fiscal year to $34,188,370.54 in revenue for the province. 

The single exploration license and 72 of the 78 parcels posted received acceptable bids. The Estevan area saw the most interest, bringing in $4,346,574.09 for 49 leases totalling 4,125.495 hectares. 

The highest bonus bid received in this offering is $608,172.96 for a 161.287 hectare lease south of Oxbow, which was awarded to Adonai Resources II Corporation. A parcel north of Lampman received highest dollar per hectare bid of $6,433.42 per hectare with Scout Energy Ltd. bidding $419,414.00 for the 65.193 hectare lease. The single exploration license received a bonus bid of $352,333.55 for a 4,345.505 hectare block of land west of Kindersley. The successful bidder was Millenium Land (333) Ltd.

The October sale is the fourth of six oil and gas public offerings scheduled for this fiscal year. The next sale will be held on December 6, 2022 and will feature 133 leases covering 18,541 hectares and three exploration licenses covering 5,349 hectares.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Melanie White
Energy and Resources
Regina
Phone: 306-527-4187
Email: melanie.white@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

October Oil and Gas Rights Public Offering Generates $5.4 Million For Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.