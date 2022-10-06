Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin meets with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber

RUSSIA, October 6 - The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum.

Mikhail Mishustin and First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Mokhber, I am glad to welcome you. You and I have just attended the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum. Now we will review the most important matters related to Russian-Iranian cooperation and sum up the results in the bilateral format.

First of all, I would like to ask you to send kind regards and best wishes to President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi from President of Russia Vladimir Putin and from me personally.  

Russia and Iran are bound by friendly, neighbourly and partner relations, and we intend to strengthen our cooperation in all areas, regardless of the external situation – I mean the illegitimate economic sanctions that unfriendly states imposed on both Russia and Iran. I am confident that expanding Russian-Iranian collaboration will be the best answer to the sanctions pressure, and the joint measures we are taking have yielded positive results in trade, the economy, science and technology. The draft of a new, major interstate treaty, which will bring our relations to the level of strategic partnership, is at the final coordinating stage.  

Russia is one of Iran’s leading foreign trade partners: last year, bilateral trade grew by more than 80% – 80.9% to be exact – and reached a record high of $4 billion. Between January and August of this year, its volume increased by another 36% compared with the same period in 2021, reaching almost $3.3 billion.

Despite this rapid growth of trade, we have great potential for further boosting trade and, of course, for building up reciprocal investment in such promising areas as energy, industrial cooperation, transport infrastructure, agriculture, innovations and much more. Russian companies are ready to offer advanced digital economy and telecommunications technologies. The Russian Government adopts specific decisions to launch new economic and investment projects in different fields.

More to be posted soon.

