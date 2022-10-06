Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,017 in the last 365 days.

Protective Services Personnel Honoured In Regina

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2022

Today in Regina, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty joins Provincial Secretary Tim McLeod to honour the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal.

"The individuals honoured today consist of Saskatchewan residents who have dedicated their lives and careers to protecting others," McLeod said. "It is my privilege to recognize these deserving recipients who work each day to ensure the safety of the people of Saskatchewan."

The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in Saskatchewan in the protective services field. This year's recipients include police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services.

This year, the medal will be presented to 113 individuals from dozens of rural and urban communities from across the province. Two medal ceremonies were held, last week, in Saskatoon.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward's Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier, and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry). 

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks
Agriculture
Regina
Phone: 306-787-5155
Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Protective Services Personnel Honoured In Regina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.