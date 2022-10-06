Protective Services Personnel Honoured In Regina

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2022

Today in Regina, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty joins Provincial Secretary Tim McLeod to honour the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal.

"The individuals honoured today consist of Saskatchewan residents who have dedicated their lives and careers to protecting others," McLeod said. "It is my privilege to recognize these deserving recipients who work each day to ensure the safety of the people of Saskatchewan."

The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in Saskatchewan in the protective services field. This year's recipients include police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services.

This year, the medal will be presented to 113 individuals from dozens of rural and urban communities from across the province. Two medal ceremonies were held, last week, in Saskatoon.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward's Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier, and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

