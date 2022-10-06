CDCR Assists in Apprehension, Seizure of Drugs and Weapons

BLYTHE — Agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Crisis Response Team (CRT) assisted Riverside County law enforcement agencies in the execution of an Oct. 3 search warrant of a Blythe residence, resulting in the seizure of weapons and controlled substances as well as the apprehension of two people with outstanding warrants.

No injuries resulted in the execution of the search warrant.

The CDCR team comprised of staff from Ironwood State Prison (ISP) and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP). The joint operation included the Blythe Police Detective Bureau, the Riverside County Sherriff’s Department and Blythe Police Department.

“We are proud of the Crisis Response Teams at Ironwood State Prison and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison for their strong collaboration with local law enforcement agencies and their dedication to public safety, both in and outside institution walls,” said ISP Warden, Neil McDowell and CVSP Warden David Holbrook.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigating agencies seized large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as scales and packaging, indicating that drug trafficking was actively taking place at the residence. Several illegal firearms also were discovered.

Ernest Leroy Davis Jr., 35, was taken into custody on a Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Davis also had a warrant from Riverside County for possession of a controlled substance while armed as well as numerous outstanding traffic-related violations.

Davis had previously served sentences with CDCR. He was first admitted on Aug. 7, 2009 from Riverside County to serve five-years for corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Davis was released to parole supervision on Nov. 23, 2010 and discharged from his sentence on Nov. 15, 2013. He was re-admitted on Aug. 24, 2017 from Riverside County to serve four-years and eight-months for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession and/or ownership of a firearm as a felon. Davis was placed on post-release community supervision in Riverside County on July 14, 2018.

Bianca Garnica, 37, was also taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and drug-related paraphernalia as well as several misdemeanor warrants.

As part of the Department’s commitment to public safety, CDCR staff regularly assist police to serve search warrants in the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case is urged to contact the Blythe Police Department at (760) 922-6111 or they can give their information anonymously by calling Crime Stop at (760) 921-CARE (2273).

