Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to President Biden’s Marijuana Announcement

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after President Biden announced updated marijuana reform:

“President Biden is right: people should not have a federal criminal record for something that is legal in an increasing number of states. I look forward to working with the legislature in the coming months to help move NC forward as well. Let’s act – and let’s get it right. That means decriminalizing adult use, expunging past convictions for simple possession, and including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales, and putting NC farmers first.”

