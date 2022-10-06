EPC to review beverage container deposit, air quality rules at Oct. 11 meeting

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will review requests to approve two Notices of Intended Action, one to amend Iowa Code relating to beverage container deposits and another to update several chapters of Iowa Code related to air quality rules at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve a Notice of Intended Action to amend Iowa Code Chapter 107 relating to beverage container deposits to clarify existing rules and other changes, including allowing for mobile redemption technologies, an increase in the handling fee paid by distributors to redemption centers from one to three cents and an increased time period to pay the refund value to customers, among others.

In addition, commissioners will be requested to approve a Notice of Intended Action to amend several chapters of Iowa Code to adopt new and revised federal air quality standards. The amendments are identical to federal regulations.

Commissioners will be asked to approve these contracts:

One-year contract with Seneca Companies, Inc./Leslie Nagel to secure environmental services for the DNR needed for the Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund Project.

Contract with FYRA Engineering, LLC for a risk analysis on a portion of high hazard dams in Iowa.

An amendment to a contract with Gresham Smith to extend the current contract for services to the Environmental Management System program and program participants.

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.