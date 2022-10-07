Atlanta's Top Luxury Reseller Offers Insight on How to Identify Counterfeit Luxury Handbags
October 10th is National Handbag Day recognizing this fashion staple and the growing demand for luxury brands, despite a troubled economy.
Dynasty Jewelry and Loan's experts buy, sell, and pawn luxury handbags using the latest training and technology, including an AI-powered app called Entrupy. Their Norcross store is a destination for shoppers from all across the region, many of whom make their store on Jimmy Carter Boulevard the first stop whenever they visit Atlanta.
They provide the following tips that consumers can use to verify genuine luxury bags for themselves:
Four Simple Ways to Tell if a Luxury Handbag is Real
While proper authentication varies by brand and design, some things are true for most all luxury handbags that make it easier to spot knock-offs.
Construction is Solid
Craftsmanship is a hallmark of any luxury brand, so paying attention to the handiwork of the piece you're examining is important. Whether sewn by hand or machine, these bags will always have straight, even lines of stitching with no loose threads or imperfections. You should not see any signs of gluing of adhesives.
Branding is Consistent and Neat
The monograms, logos, lettering, and other marks on a luxury bag will always be pristine. The precision with which this is done is difficult for counterfeiters to imitate. Therefore, look out for off-center text, uneven spacing, or letters of varying sizes as that may indicate that the bag is a fake.
Quality Materials are Used
While materials vary from one bag to the next, the interior lining, handles and trim, and hardware should all have consistency and a similar level of quality. The outside of the bag should never feel flimsy or unusually smooth or plastic-like, even if it's a vegan bag, and it should never have bubbles or flakes. Hardware like zippers, rings, and snaps are typically made of metal or another high-quality material.
Features and Overall Aesthetic
When examining a bag, you should be able to compare it to the model as it's presented on the manufacturer's website and compare the shape and symmetry. Quality bags have well-defined lines and a balanced shape. Do online research to ensure that the bag you're looking at matches the construction, liner, and number of pockets listed for that model on the manufacturer's site.
In the end, the best way to ensure that you're buying an authentic pre-owned luxury handbag is to shop only with trusted resellers like Dynasty, who are experts in top brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Celine, and others. More information is available at dynast
