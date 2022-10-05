Gov. Lujan Grisham joins Sen. Luján, Rep. Leger Fernández to discuss $2.5 billion secured for New Mexicans impacted by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday joined U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a discussion with local stakeholders on the $2.5 billion in federal funding secured for the purpose of making New Mexicans impacted by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires whole.

In a meeting at New Mexico Highlands University with local elected officials and community members in Las Vegas, the governor and federal delegation members highlighted the impact the funding will have on the residents of northern New Mexico whose lives and livelihoods have been upended and who have faced a complicated federal recovery process that doesn’t provide full compensation for their losses. The federal funding, which Gov. Lujan Grisham advocated for over several months as the federal government’s responsibility after causing these fires, was ultimately secured as part of a Continuing Resolution signed by President Biden on Sept. 30, 2022.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am distinctly proud of our advocacy and determination that got this critical funding over the finish line. Because of the efforts of those that I was glad to join in Las Vegas today, $2.5 billion is now on its way to New Mexicans affected by these disastrous wildfires. As the flames receded it became clear that we were all going to have to pull together to fill in the gaps in funding and resources, and New Mexicans have done just that. At the state level, we’ve provided grants to affected businesses and secured temporary housing for those who lost their homes – but we knew that state assistance alone would not bridge the gaps left by existing federal programs, which is why we fought so hard to ensure the federal government committed the funds that affected New Mexicans wholly deserve.

“My most profound thanks go to Senator Luján, Congresswoman Leger Fernández, and all the members of the New Mexico delegation who fought to get this funding across the finish line. I will work hand in hand with New Mexico families and leadership from every affected community to do everything in my power to ensure this funding is rolled out as smoothly, quickly, and fairly to New Mexicans as possible.”