Read more about DCS Announces 2022 Award Winners

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 DCS Awards:

2022 DCS Employee of the Year (Sworn Staff) winner — Lisa Garcia, Community Supervision Officer III, Toombs Judicial Circuit

2022 DCS Employee of the Year (Non-Sworn Staff) winner — Donna Moore, District Administrative Assistant, District 10

2022 DCS Leadership Award winner — Brittney Watkins, Interim Coordinating Chief Community Supervision Officer , Clayton Judicial Circuit

2022 DCS Stakeholder Award winner(s)— Phil Stroud, Tip Top Poultry, Marietta, Georgia, and Sheriff Dave Roberson, Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Rome, Georgia

2022 DCS Tiffany Bishop Award winner— Ariana Cordova Rodriguez, Community Supervision Officer (CSO) , Tifton Judicial Circuit

2022 DCS Heroism Award winner(s) — Tim Bell, Community Supervision Officer II, and Cameron Glass, Community Supervision Officer III, Pataula Judicial Circuit; Robert “Kevin” Devane, Community Supervision Officer II , and Terra Taylor-Cochran, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer , Southwest Judicial Circuit; Haley Ellis, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer, Griffin Judicial Circuit; and Jennie Hammett, Community Supervision Officer III , Clayton Judicial Circuit



2022 DCS Customer Service Award winner(s) — Ternandez Head, Public Safety Trainer III, DCS Training and Professional Development Unit, Forsyth, Georgia

2022 DCS Day Reporting Center (DRC) Highest Overall Performance Award winner(s) — Macon Day Reporting Center, Macon, Georgia, District 3, and Alcovy- Covington (GF) Day Reporting Center, Covington, Georgia, District 10

2022 DCS Video Spotlight of the Year Award winner(s) — Toni Higdon, Community Supervision Officer II, Dougherty Judicial Circuit





The award winners were announced during the 2022 DCS Awards Ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Ga on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Jay Neal, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was the keynote speaker.

The DCS Award Ceremony is held to recognize the talented and brave individuals who have made an immense contribution to the Department, the criminal justice system and their local community. These masterful employees exhibit qualities that advance the department and also bring a notable spotlight on public service. Each year the ceremony is held to celebrate these accomplishments and highlight award recipients who exemplify our core values.

