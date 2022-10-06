More than 200 Attend New Idaho Rural Success SummitSep28

MEDIA ALERT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (September 27, 2022) – More than 200 attendees representing Idaho cities, counties, state government agencies and other community organizations attended the new Idaho Rural Success Summit on Tuesday in Twin Falls.

Idaho Governor Brad Little provided opening remarks before presentations from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Margaret Salazar, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Administrator Joaquin Altoro, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Vice President, Caitlin Cain and other presentations focused on rural community development.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our state – places where people know each other, listen to each other and work together to benefit their neighbors. I am proud of all we are doing at the state level to strengthen rural Idaho, and today’s first-ever Rural Success Summit brought together diverse partners to collaborate on ways rural Idaho can continue to thrive,” Governor Brad Little said.

In addition to the presentations, the summit provided an opportunity to participate in a resource fair and network with other attendees from across the state.

“I’m overjoyed by how much support there was for the Idaho Rural Success Summit,” Idaho State Director for USDA Rural Development, Rudy Soto said. “The summit was an important gathering because it elevated awareness of the extraordinary achievements happening throughout our state and boosted cross-sector collaboration, connecting rural leaders with meaningful resources and partnerships that will help address communities’ pressing needs and seize funding opportunities. The summit has the power to be a force multiplier for rural communities that are often under-resourced. We plan to organize another Idaho Rural Success Summit next year and hope it grows to be an event that will benefit citizens throughout Idaho.”

The event is the first held in the West and serves as an example for other states.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, in partnership with the USDA Rural Development Idaho, Idaho Rural Partnership, and the Idaho Department of Commerce, hosted the event.

For more event information, visit idahoconnect.org/ruralsummit or contact info@commerce.idaho.gov.

