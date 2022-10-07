Excel Guyana Inc. Launches Marine and Offshore Services Division
Excel Guyana Inc., provides comprehensive business management solutions for international investors and local business partners
Under the leadership of Steve Sinanan, Excel Guyana Inc. will expand services for international marine and offshore oil & gas exploration sectors.
With the continued growth and success in the local economy, Excel’s leadership team recognized the strategic opportunity to build a Marine and Offshore Services Division.”GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Guyana Inc. is pleased to announce the launching of Excel’s Marine and Offshore Services Division to serve the growing needs of the local marine and offshore oil & gas exploration sectors. The launch and strategic growth of this division will be led by Mr. Steve Sinanan, a 30-year veteran in the marine and offshore services industry.
— Kris Sammy, CEO of Excel Guyana Inc.
Excel's Marine and Offshore Services Division will focus on supporting the marine service sector by supplying vessel consumables and spare parts procurement, vessel agency and crew support services and offshore logistics. In addition, we will also support offshore exploration with the supply of drill bits, casings, casing accessories, centralizers and float equipment.
Mr. Sinanan has demonstrated experience building teams supporting the marine and offshore stakeholders. “We look forward to adding additional breadth and depth to services provided by Guyanese companies in the Marine and Oil and Gas sectors. I am excited to work with Excel as we expand into this important sector,” said Mr. Sinanan.
Excel’s leadership has more than 30 years of experience in building businesses in Guyana and the CARICOM region. With more than 10 years of local presence in Guyana, it has established business and supply chain networks in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and Venezuela.
Over the past two years, Excel Guyana had grown to provide comprehensive business management solutions for international investors and local business partners. The firm’s Recruiting Division, led by Ewan Shanks, focuses on a Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) model of service, working closely with companies to recruit the right talent for the right position. Additionally, the firm launched a Procurement Division, led by Eugene Gonsalves, which has secured exclusive agreements with world-class manufacturers and distributors to supply the companies that are building Guyana’s future. To add more value with faster processing and lower acquisition costs, Excel also launched a Customs Brokerage Division that is led by Ronald Ramcharran.
Recognizing the need for standardized systems with international partners, Excel recently became the first Guyanese business to earn its Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Certification from SGS, the world’s leading ISO certification company. The company has implemented three ISO systems including the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, and the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems.
Excel provides clients with all that they need to establish successful business in Guyana through government relations and orientation, construction management, procurement and logistics, employee relocation, recruiting and human resources, as well as marine and offshore services.
Learn more by calling +592 223-0646 at www.ExcelGuyana.com.
