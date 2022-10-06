Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:21 am, the operator of a 2020 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, crossing 10th Street, Northwest. A pedestrian attempted to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street to the north side. The Dodge Charger collided with the pedestrian at the intersection. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Venancie Musabe, of Fredericksburg, VA.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.