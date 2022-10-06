Natasha Owens Calls Out Alec Baldwin in Newsmax Appearance, Shares How Her Own Life Was Tragically Changed by a Gun
...at the end of the day, he could have prevented it if he had just done a simple safety check.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative powerhouse and recording artist Natasha Owens appeared on the NEWSMAX program “Prime News with Jenn Pellegrino” on Wednesday evening, to discuss the Alec Baldwin case and share her own heartbreaking story of how her life was changed by a gun. Twelve years ago, her father died suddenly while cleaning his guns when one misfired, placing a bullet in his chest.
— Natasha Owens
"12 years ago my dad was sitting at a table cleaning a Glock,” Owens told Pellegrino. "The Glock has no safety, you can’t see a bullet in the chamber, and the best way to clean it is to turn it upside down and pull off the slide by pulling the trigger. Once he pulled the trigger sitting at a table, there was a bullet in the chamber. He missed a safety step, and it hit him directly in the heart. And we miss him so much. But you know what, it’s not the gun’s fault. It was his fault for missing a safety check. So Alec, you’re talking to somebody that knows it firsthand and I pray that the Hutchins Family not only get answers, but they get justice in this."
Owens went on to call out Baldwin for refusing to accept any blame. "He’s saying the same things he did one year ago, and he’s not taking responsibility. You know, I’ve been around guns all my life. I live in Texas. We are surrounded by them. And one thing is for sure. When you look at gun ownership 101, the buck falls down to the gun user itself. You are to do several things. You are never to point a gun, no matter if it’s fake or real, at anyone because you have to assume that it is loaded. You also, secondly, need to check that gun. So there’s a lot of hands in this, probably a lot of responsibility, but at the end of the day, he could have prevented it if he had just done a simple safety check.”
To ensure that her point was made, Owens wore a t-shirt for the appearance that read, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”
With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The new album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as “America First,” a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The new collection of songs also includes “Freedom Is The Song,” “Prayer For America,” and the soaring ballad, “Broad Stripes, Bright Stars,” as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: “God Bless America,” “My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee,” “America The Beautiful,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless The U.S.A.”
Owens made headlines over the July 4th weekend with digital billboards promoting the album release “flying over enemy territory” in New York City’s Times Square. The unapologetic patriot has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago, main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero’s Honor Festival, and she was the featured performer at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.
American Patriot was produced for Nashville-based record label Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin. A portion of all proceeds from the new album will go to support organizations that directly invest in our veterans and American heroes.
American Patriot is available now: https://ffm.to/patriot
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter