LDH will host flu vaccination clinics across Northeast Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will host drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at four of its parish health units (PHUs) to kick off the fall and to prepare Louisianans to fight the flu. Region 8 serves the parishes of Lincoln, Union, Morehouse, East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Franklin, Richland, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita.

COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

The flu vaccines are available at no cost to individuals who are insured, have Medicaid or Medicare coverage, or are uninsured. There are no out-of-pocket costs; however, if you have insurance it will be billed. If you have insurance or coverage, bring along a valid insurance card. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine cards will be updated.

Onsite flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at:

Union Parish Health Unit: Friday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 1002 Marion Hwy., Farmerville

Additional flu vaccination clinics will be offered around the region later this fall.

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.