Laredo Sector Border Patrol halts several smuggling attempts at various checkpoints

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted several smuggling attempts at various Border Patrol checkpoints.

The first incident occurred on September 29, when a white pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer approached the primary inspection lane at the U.S. Highway 59 checkpoint located in Freer, Texas. A Service canine alerted agents, subsequently the driver was referred to secondary. After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered a false compartment within the flatbed trailer, gained access, and discovered 17 undocumented individuals. All the individuals were from the country of Mexico. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into Border Patrol custody and all the undocumented individuals will be processed accordingly.

Later that day, at the I-35 checkpoint, Border Patrol agents encountered a black sedan at the primary inspection lane. A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. Agents found a false compartment and subsequently discovered pills that were placed in bags. The pills tested positive for Fentanyl. The case was turned over to DEA.

On October 2, agents from the Laredo West Station encountered a tanker truck at the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83. A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was directed to secondary inspection. During a search of the tanker, agents found 19 undocumented individuals inside. The undocumented individuals were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into Border Patrol custody and all the undocumented individuals were processed accordingly.

Later that day, a tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane at the I-35 checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection after a Service canine alerted agents. At secondary, agents discovered 12 undocumented individuals inside the sleeper compartment. They were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into Border Patrol custody and all the undocumented individuals were processed accordingly.

Over an hour later, agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered an SUV with three occupants in the primary inspection lane. Agents discovered that one of the individuals was illegally in the U.S. and removed her from the vehicle. The driver was referred to secondary inspection but sped away from the checkpoint northbound on I-35. The vehicle came to a stop near Mile Marker 56, and the driver attempted to flee the area, but was apprehended. Agents discovered a juvenile inside the vehicle. All the occupants were taken into custody for processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.