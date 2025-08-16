$4.2 million in fake Cartier watches seized by Indianapolis CBP

INDIANAPOLIS— Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indianapolis seized a shipment containing designer counterfeit watches. If the watches—which came from Hong Kong—had been genuine, they would have been worth more than $4 million.

On August 8, officers seized a shipment, headed to New York, which contained 30 luxury brand watches. The watches bore unauthorized versions of Cartier’s trademark, which is a federally protected trademark. CBP officers at the Port of Indianapolis – with input from partners at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts – determined the watches were not authentic and therefore bore counterfeit marks. Had these goods been genuine, the shipment would have had a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $4.2 million.

“CBP encourages honest trade and urges consumers to think twice before purchasing merchandise from unfamiliar online entities,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Purchasing counterfeit goods enables criminal enterprises, and the profits made from these items fund their illicit activities. Officers at the Port of Indianapolis are dedicated to the CBP mission and work vigilantly for American consumers by stopping the flow of pirated merchandise.”

For the last three years, the top commodities seized for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) infringement with the highest total MSRP have been (1) Jewelry, (2) Watches, and (3) Handbags/Wallets. Additionally, China and Hong Kong are consistently the top two source countries for IPR seizures. In Fiscal Year 2024, seizures from China and Hong Kong accounted for approximately 90% of the total quantity seized.

Commonly, these goods are sold in underground outlets and on third party e-commerce websites. Counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product but soon realize the item is substandard.

Intellectual property theft is not a victimless crime. Victims are American consumers, businesses, trademark holders and people who manufacture and sell legitimate products. Often, the illicit proceeds resulting from the sale of counterfeit or unlicensed products are funneled back to support a broad range of illegal crimes. Criminals sell pirated merchandise and counterfeit U.S. products around the globe. And, while it may seem harmless to buy a knock-off purse, an inexpensive electronic device or cheaper medication, these trade practices threaten the public's health and safety, the U.S. economy and national security by introducing harmful and banned materials into counterfeit products and supporting illegal labor practices.

CBP Trade protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP here.

