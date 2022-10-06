African Women's Cancer Awareness Association to Honor Breast Cancer Survivors with Ladies First Gala
Maryland-based Nonprofit AWCAA Hosts Annual Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
We all have an obligation to put our health first — especially women of color who are affected by breast cancer the most.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA), which works to reduce the burden of cancer on African immigrant women and their families, hosts its 11th Annual Ladies First Gala at 7pm ET on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the University of Maryland's Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. Ladies First is a fundraiser created to celebrate and honor survivors that have been directly or indirectly affected by breast cancer. The gala will raise funds for survivors in need, increase awareness around breast cancer prevention, and commemorate AWCAA heroes, supporters and donors.
— AWCAA founder, Ify Nwabukwu
This year’s event will feature a live telethon to raise $50,000 for AWCAA to continue to provide free mammograms and resources for underprivileged and underinsured African immigrant women fighting breast cancer. Proceeds from the Gala Fundraising will help pay for: 3D mammography screening; basic living needs like rent and utilities for those that are unable to work during treatment and financial stipends to provide groceries and/or transportation for hospital visits, meeting the most critical needs for our patients.
Studies show African women present with breast cancer at a much earlier age than their caucasian counterparts. [Source: National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities 2019] About 30% of all newly diagnosed Black breast cancer patients are younger than 50 years old. [Source: American Cancer Society 2022]
"Events like Ladies First are still so necessary because of the dire statistics around breast cancer,” says AWCAA founder, Ify Nwabukwu. “As a result, we all have an obligation to put our health first — especially women of color who are affected by breast cancer the most."
Attendees will enjoy:
- A Couture Hair Art Show that will give eight (8) survivors a dream makeover to walk the runway
- Kenyan Safari Acrobats
- Health & Wellness House
- Doctors' Panel
- Live Entertainment
- Raffles & Giveaways
This moving celebration is a powerful gathering of women and men that educates and encourages more conversation and advocacy about the disease to remove the taboo in the African community. To date, AWCAA has helped over 30,000 women with access to life-changing health care and resources on their cancer journey. They continue to impact thousands of lives through breast cancer education, patient navigation services and medical missions.
To learn more about Ladies First Gala, please visit https://awcaa.org/
To purchase tickets for Ladies First Gala, please visit Eventbrite and to sponsor the event please contact ladiesfirst@awcaa.org.
About African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA)
The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) impacts thousands of lives through breast cancer education, patient navigation services and medical missions. AWCAA is focused on both improving knowledge and increasing awareness about cancer across the African immigrant community. We conduct various community outreach activities delivered by trained cultural ambassadors. Our trained cultural ambassadors organize events in their respective communities while leveraging the support of local partners including but not limited to churches, mosques, community centers, grocery stores, beauty salons, schools, and embassies. Through their efforts, AWCAA has reached thousands of African immigrants through community outreach events in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Washington DC, and Virginia. Visit awcaa.org to learn more.
