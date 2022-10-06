Stein IAS Returns to BBN

Key Stats for BBN

BBN welcomes back founding Partner after seven years

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today Stein IAS has rejoined BBN. The addition will serve to put global networks and “agencies” on notice that BBN intends to once again step-up what clients should expect of a true, international agency.

"More and more, our clients are demanding local engagement and global delivery,” said Craig Duxbury, Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS. “A lot of agencies and networks make those promises but when it comes down to it, despite having dots on maps, they are not joined up, and the offer and capabilities are suspect.”

Duxbury added, “For us, coming back to BBN was the answer and our intention is to elevate the expectations clients have of their agencies, as well as help BBN continue to progress its sophisticated offering.”

As a founding Partner of BBN more than 35 years ago, IAS (Industrial Art Services) as it was known then, were one of, if not the first, agency in the UK to focus purely on B2B marketing. In 2015, having acquired Stein in the US, the newly formed Stein IAS departed BBN and set out to merge its two agencies and focus on growing their scale and fame to remarkable success.

“BBN is built on a great legacy,” said Clif Collier, Chairman, BBN. “From an innovation mindset to the constant collaboration and generosity of spirit that has become part of our DNA, the influence of Stein IAS on our organization has always endured. We expect that to continue as we collectively move forward and address the evolving requirements of international clients.”

By re-joining BBN, Stein IAS is putting an exclamation point on one of the most successful years in BBN’s history. Already in 2022, BBN has welcomed in seven new Partners and three new Strategic Partners. In addition, BBN has secured major global engagements from international brands totaling more than $2MM.

Known the world over for its technical and creative prowess, Stein IAS will enhance not only BBN’s global footprint by adding offices in New York, Shanghai and San Francisco, but will also contribute to BBN’s burgeoning ABM and Creative Centre’s of Excellence.

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than a 1,250 B2B specialists working in 66 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

