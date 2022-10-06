Equator Launches New Energy Efficient Refrigerator With Premium Built-In Features

Introduced under the ConServ brand, the TMRI 210 model is one of the most spacious and innovative product releases from the company.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the launch of the ConServ 21 Cu. Ft. Frost Free Top Mount Refrigerator With Pre-Installed Ice Maker. Energy Star Rated and designed to deliver the ultimate consumer experience, this spacious refrigerator model is one of the most innovative and exciting appliance releases this year.

“We’ve taken our initiative to create functional, original, and energy efficient appliances a step further with the ConServ Frost Free Top Mount Refrigerator,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our development team spent hours upon hours of time to ensure that the TMRI 210 S model is one of our most eco-friendly and reliable products to-date.”

What can users of this brand new freestanding refrigerator expect? There is much to love about this stylish and dependable design. One of its most desirable features is its coveted Energy Star rating. Powered by the unit's energy efficient compressor, consumers will spend far less on their monthly energy bill as compared with similar designs. It expertly conserves energy at every turn, making this a great choice for individuals who desire an eco-friendly model.

Another major feature is the refrigerator's factory installed automatic ice maker. Designed with industry-leading parts and skill, this ice maker can withstand frequent use, and is built to last. Users will also appreciate the tailored storage that is included for items of all sizes. This includes gallon storage, a butter box, two adjustable glass shelves, and four door shelves.

The ConServ Stainless Refrigerator-Freezer Top Mount Frost Free with Ice Maker measures 66.4 x 29.5 x 30.75 (HxWxD in inches), and boasts 21 cubic square feet of interior storage space. Other noteworthy features include its Frost Free wall design, reversible door, electronic temperature control feature, replaceable door gaskets, adjustable feet, sleek stainless finish, fingerprint resistant design, and interior light.

The TMRI 210 S Refrigerator is Priced at $1,829 now available from Equator Advanced Appliances, as well as Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayair among other top retailers nationwide.



About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.