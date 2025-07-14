ConServ Introduces 18 cu. ft. Top Mount Refrigerator with Pre-Installed Ice Maker for Efficient Apartment Living

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConServ, a division of Equator Advanced Appliances, announces the launch of the TMRI 180 S, a freestanding 30-inch top mount refrigerator with a factory-installed ice maker, designed to meet the everyday refrigeration needs of apartment dwellers and small households. With 18.16 cu. ft. of total capacity and ENERGY STAR certification, this unit balances performance, capacity, and efficiency in a modern design.

Measuring 66.4 x 29.5 x 30.75 inches (HxWxD), the TMRI 180 S offers flexible storage for a range of household items, including gallon jugs and oversized containers. It comes equipped with two adjustable glass shelves, four door bins, and a designated butter box in the refrigerator compartment. The freezer section includes an additional shelf and the convenience of a pre-installed automatic ice maker.

The unit's frost-free operation and electronic temperature controls streamline maintenance and ensure consistent interior temperatures. A bright interior light enhances visibility, while the fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish contributes to a sleek, low-maintenance exterior. Reversible door hinges and adjustable feet provide flexibility in placement, allowing the refrigerator to adapt to various kitchen layouts.

“The TMRI 180 S is engineered to offer maximum value in compact living environments,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “With a focus on storage efficiency, low energy consumption, and modern features like a pre-installed ice maker, it’s an ideal solution for renters, small families, or anyone looking to optimize their kitchen space.”

The TMRI 180 S operates on 110V and includes replaceable door gaskets for maintaining long-term performance. It is currently available for purchase through major online and retail platforms, including Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances provides compact, energy-efficient solutions for modern living. Through its ConServ line and other product ranges, the company continues to innovate across the categories of refrigeration, laundry, air quality, and kitchen appliances. Learn more at www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.