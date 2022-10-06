11 Operation Fly Formula Flights Completed by September 29

By the end of September, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 94 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There were 11 Operation Fly Formula flights completed through the month of September importing more than 13.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By September 29, Operation Fly Formula completed 74 flights and imported more than 97.9 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

September 2: A flight arrived from New Zealand to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Aptamil Gold infant formula.

September 2: A flight arrived from the United Kingdom to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

September 3: A flight arrived from the United Kingdom to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

September 4: A flight arrived from the United Kingdom to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

September 5: A flight arrived from the United Kingdom to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

September 7: A flight arrived from Australia to Dallas Ft-Worth International Airport, carrying Bellamy’s Organic infant formula.

September 16: A flight arrived from Australia to Dallas Ft-Worth International Airport, carrying Bellamy’s Organic infant formula.

September 16: A flight arrived from Switzerland to Indianapolis International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

September 16: A flight arrived from Switzerland to Indianapolis International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

September 23: A flight arrived from New Zealand to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Aptamil Gold infant formula.

September 29: A flight arrived from the Netherlands to Newark Liberty International Airport, carrying Nestle Gerber Good Start infant formula.

The following flights were completed in August and delivered more than 11.8 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula and is included in the end of the September total.

August 15: A flight arrived from Mexico to Dallas Ft-Worth International Airport, carrying Nestle Gerber Good Start infant formula.

August 26: A flight arrived from Switzerland and the Netherlands to Indianapolis International Airport, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

August 31: A flight arrived from New Zealand to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Aptamil Gold infant formula.

Additionally, the Biden Administration sourced truck shipments from Mexico to Fort Worth, TX of various infant formula brands. These deliveries included approximately 566,000 pounds of infant formula, the equivalent of over 8.4 million 8-ounce bottles.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meet U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

