Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Experienced Business Litigator to Firm

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francesca Di Troia has joined Barron & Newburger’s Austin headquarters as a senior counsel. She is a significant addition to the firm’s Financial Services and Commercial Litigation Practice Groups.

Francesca is an accomplished litigator, author, and educator. Her litigation experience includes a wide range of business cases and also includes serving as an Assistant Attorney General in Texas litigating tort, employment, and constitutional cases. Recently, she co-authored Texas Discovery: A Practitioner’s Guide to Taking and Resisting Discovery Under the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure. She also is an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law teaching consumer law and trial advocacy.

“Francesca is an extraordinary hire for the firm” explained Manuel Newburger, a shareholder, and the co-founder of the firm. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal problems. Her versatile skills will provide significant talents to assist the firms’ clients.”

“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally,” according to Ms. Di Troia. “I am excited to join this firm and use my skills for the benefit of current and future clients.”

Ms. Di Troia earned her Bachelor of Arts from Texas State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

About Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.

For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com.

