All-New Burns Tire & Quick Service Center Opens at Burns Chevrolet

Burns Chevrolet of Rock Hill Logo

Burns Chevrolet of Rock Hill will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration for the all-new Burns Tire & Quick Service Center on Saturday, October 22nd.

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make vehicle maintenance more convenient, Burns Chevrolet of Rock Hill has opened the all-new Burns Tire & Quick Service Center. The Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for October 22nd, and customers are encouraged to attend.

The event will feature fun for the whole family, with face painting, balloon animals, and free food. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks will be available – as well as refreshing shaved ice snow cones courtesy of Kona Ice. The Burns donkey will even be in attendance, ready to pose for photos. Giveaways will begin at 9am, including free oil changes and tire rotations ($99.95 value) and $25 Visa gift cards. Free food will follow, starting at 10am.

This state-of-the-art facility will service all makes and models, with Burns Chevrolet’s certified technicians working hard to get locals back on the road fast. There is no appointment needed, so customers are welcome to just stop by when it’s time for a tune-up.

Customers can even wait in their cars while service is performed. This convenient option allows for a few minutes to catch up on emails, make a quick call, or finish a podcast. Before customers know it, they’ll be on their way – with their vehicle running right.

Those who are not Burns Benefits Plan customers are still granted access to the VIV Program (Very Important Vehicle), including the following offer:

Buy three oil changes, get one free. Plus, free alignments and tire checks at any time.

Customers who have purchased their vehicle from the Burns Chevrolet Sales Department can take advantage of the Burns Benefits Plan. Perks include free oil changes for life.

*Limit one coupon per customer. Must present coupon at time of write up. Cannot be combined with other offers. Not valid on previous purchases. No cash value. See dealer for complete details. Only valid at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac.

To learn more about the all-new Burns Tire & Quick Service Center, feel free to get in touch. Or visit www.burnschevycadillac.com.