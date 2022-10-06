Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin next week on ND 18 near Neche

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 10, on North Dakota Highway 18 at the Neche Border Crossing.

This portion of ND 18 was damaged earlier this year by flooding. The emergency repair project includes erosion control, pipe repair, and asphalt paving.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced, and an 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete at the end of November.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

