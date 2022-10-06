Modern-Day Miracle Workers to Gather for the Year’s Most Exclusive OC Event
Southern California’s philanthropic elite to attend sold-out 18th Annual Night of Miracles Gala fundraiser for critically-ill children and their families
The funds we raise at the annual gala are essential to sustaining families during the most trying times of their lives”IRVINE, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 20 years, Miracles for Kids has brought hope to parents struggling to care for a critically-ill child, through programs that offer financial/mental health stability during crisis. The organization’s signature annual event, the Night of Miracles Gala presented by Xponential Fitness, will take place on October 8th at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, this year themed “The Masquerade”. 500+ sponsors/partners/donors will come together for Miracles’ most important annual fundraising event. The organization offers many ways to get involved in the Gala, for those in attendance and/or engaging online, including 200+ silent items, 8 exclusive live auction items, and a chance to win a diamond ring in the opportunity drawing, available now to bid on at: https://bit.ly/3RDXFIX.
— Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier
Gala contributors provide resources that keep the lights on, gas tanks filled, and rent paid so families can focus on what matters: their child’s fight for survival. The exclusive Orange County event gathers Southern California icons - modern-day miracle workers who set the financial foundation for Miracles’ impactful work.
Anthony Geisler, Founder and CEO of Xponential Fitness, presenting sponsor of the Night of Miracles Gala, commended Miracles for Kids for their ongoing work to fill in gaps for families whose children are critically-ill. “We are honored to be the presenting sponsor again and for the chance to bring on board new sponsors, including Northern Trust,” Geisler said. “It is awe-inspiring to hear the stories of perseverance from these families whose kids are battling critical illnesses. We are proud to support this organization that stands beside families during times of extreme crisis.”
“The funds we raise at the annual gala are essential to sustaining families during the most trying times of their lives,” says Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “It’s an important night of fundraising, but also one for celebration, giving us a chance to show our appreciation to the generous sponsors and donors without whom our work would not be possible.”
Thanks to this year’s benevolent benefactors
Xponential Fitness
Northern Trust
Dr. Laura Purdy: “America’s Favorite Doctor”
As One Cru Wines
Kane Lim
McClain Cellars
David August
Duke Bourbon
La Adelita Tequila
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Citizens Business Bank
The Leeson Group
Orange County Breakers
The Perraud Family
Aliso Kids Dental & Orthodontics
Andersen
Angels Baseball
Artemis Search Partners
Bob Gino
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Buchalter Law Firm
The Burke Family
Canterbury Consulting
Champion Paving
Chicago Title NCS California
The Crockett Family
Frome Family Foundation
G.D. Heil, Inc.
The Gerdau Family
The Jacqueline M. Glass Family
Javier’s
Guy K. Johnson
Karman Missile & Space Systems
LBA Realty
Mariners Escrow
Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC
Nsight Psychology & Addiction
Orange County Covid Clinic
Perricone Farms
RedRock Technologies, Inc.
Raven Fine Jewelers
Republic Records
Robb Report
RX3
Serve First Solutions
Smith and Severson Builders
Smith Group Real Estate
Soul Community Planet
Sullivan Property Management
TOAST
TRAFFIK
Truist
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort
The Wickwar Family
Arby’s Foundation
Leo Goldshwartz
William J. Gillespie Foundation
Mechanics Bank
Andersen Consulting
Become a change maker today through corporate sponsorship, live/silent auction participation/items, financial donations, and more: https://miraclesforkids.org/events/night-of-miracles-2022/.
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
Jessica
P2R Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other