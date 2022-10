Modern-Day Miracle Workers to Gather for the Year’s Most Exclusive OC Event

Southern California’s philanthropic elite to attend sold-out 18th Annual Night of Miracles Gala fundraiser for critically-ill children and their families

The funds we raise at the annual gala are essential to sustaining families during the most trying times of their lives” — Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier

IRVINE, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly 20 years, Miracles for Kids has brought hope to parents struggling to care for a critically-ill child, through programs that offer financial/mental health stability during crisis. The organization’s signature annual event, the Night of Miracles Gala presented by Xponential Fitness, will take place on October 8th at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, this year themed “The Masquerade”. 500+ sponsors/partners/donors will come together for Miracles’ most important annual fundraising event. The organization offers many ways to get involved in the Gala, for those in attendance and/or engaging online, including 200+ silent items, 8 exclusive live auction items, and a chance to win a diamond ring in the opportunity drawing, available now to bid on at: https://bit.ly/3RDXFIX Gala contributors provide resources that keep the lights on, gas tanks filled, and rent paid so families can focus on what matters: their child’s fight for survival. The exclusive Orange County event gathers Southern California icons - modern-day miracle workers who set the financial foundation for Miracles’ impactful work.Anthony Geisler, Founder and CEO of Xponential Fitness, presenting sponsor of the Night of Miracles Gala, commended Miracles for Kids for their ongoing work to fill in gaps for families whose children are critically-ill. “We are honored to be the presenting sponsor again and for the chance to bring on board new sponsors, including Northern Trust,” Geisler said. “It is awe-inspiring to hear the stories of perseverance from these families whose kids are battling critical illnesses. We are proud to support this organization that stands beside families during times of extreme crisis.”“The funds we raise at the annual gala are essential to sustaining families during the most trying times of their lives,” says Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “It’s an important night of fundraising, but also one for celebration, giving us a chance to show our appreciation to the generous sponsors and donors without whom our work would not be possible.”Thanks to this year’s benevolent benefactorsXponential FitnessNorthern TrustDr. Laura Purdy: “America’s Favorite Doctor”As One Cru WinesKane LimMcClain CellarsDavid AugustDuke BourbonLa Adelita TequilaTito’s Handmade VodkaCitizens Business BankThe Leeson GroupOrange County BreakersThe Perraud FamilyAliso Kids Dental & OrthodonticsAndersenAngels BaseballArtemis Search PartnersBob GinoBryan Cave Leighton PaisnerBuchalter Law FirmThe Burke FamilyCanterbury ConsultingChampion PavingChicago Title NCS CaliforniaThe Crockett FamilyFrome Family FoundationG.D. Heil, Inc.The Gerdau FamilyThe Jacqueline M. Glass FamilyJavier’sGuy K. JohnsonKarman Missile & Space SystemsLBA RealtyMariners EscrowMarsh & McLennan Agency, LLCNsight Psychology & AddictionOrange County Covid ClinicPerricone FarmsRedRock Technologies, Inc.Raven Fine JewelersRepublic RecordsRobb ReportRX3Serve First SolutionsSmith and Severson BuildersSmith Group Real EstateSoul Community PlanetSullivan Property ManagementTOASTTRAFFIKTruistWaldorf Astoria Monarch Beach ResortThe Wickwar FamilyArby’s FoundationLeo GoldshwartzWilliam J. Gillespie FoundationMechanics BankAndersen ConsultingBecome a change maker today through corporate sponsorship, live/silent auction participation/items, financial donations, and more: https://miraclesforkids.org/events/night-of-miracles-2022/ About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.