Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,167 in the last 365 days.

Ragland Achieves Certified Master Builder Designation

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Ragland, President of Ragland Homes, LLC, is the newest home builder to earn the designation of Certified Master Builder. “This means that Bryan has gone far beyond merely holding a state builders license,” said Master Builder Chairman David Gully.

Gully explained, “The Master Builder Program was created by the Home Builders Association of South Carolina as a way to increase the professionalism of home builders in the state and to provide an increased level of protection for consumers.”

In order to reach this level, Ragland had to participate in at least 20 hours of continuing education, provide reference letters from customers and business associates, assure a one-year warranty on all of his homes and show at least five years' experience in homebuilding. The education alone sets him apart from all other builders because the state of South Carolina does not require licensed builders to maintain any level of continuing education.

“This program is good for our builders” said Gully, “but it is even better news for consumers.” Gully said only twenty states require a person to take a written test to be licensed. “We believe that by going beyond what the state requires of builders, we set ourselves apart from the average builder.”

Master Builders must meet a long list of set criteria to be accepted into the program. Once a builder has been accepted, he/she must maintain a level of continuing education. A complete list of program requirements can be found online at MasterBuilderSC.org.

Soraya McKay
Little Dog Agency, Inc.
soraya@littledogagency.com
+1 8434522812

You just read:

Ragland Achieves Certified Master Builder Designation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.