Ragland Achieves Certified Master Builder Designation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Ragland, President of Ragland Homes, LLC, is the newest home builder to earn the designation of Certified Master Builder. “This means that Bryan has gone far beyond merely holding a state builders license,” said Master Builder Chairman David Gully.
Gully explained, “The Master Builder Program was created by the Home Builders Association of South Carolina as a way to increase the professionalism of home builders in the state and to provide an increased level of protection for consumers.”
In order to reach this level, Ragland had to participate in at least 20 hours of continuing education, provide reference letters from customers and business associates, assure a one-year warranty on all of his homes and show at least five years' experience in homebuilding. The education alone sets him apart from all other builders because the state of South Carolina does not require licensed builders to maintain any level of continuing education.
“This program is good for our builders” said Gully, “but it is even better news for consumers.” Gully said only twenty states require a person to take a written test to be licensed. “We believe that by going beyond what the state requires of builders, we set ourselves apart from the average builder.”
Master Builders must meet a long list of set criteria to be accepted into the program. Once a builder has been accepted, he/she must maintain a level of continuing education. A complete list of program requirements can be found online at MasterBuilderSC.org.
Soraya McKay
