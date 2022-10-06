National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Expands National Presence with New St. Petersburg, Florida, Office
WhitbeckBennett Continues to Expand Nationwide Family Law Firm
I have always been a fierce advocate in defending our constitution, fighting for equal protection, and being a voice for those not heard.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new Partner, Amber Patwell, in a new office located in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The firm’s new location in St. Petersburg, Florida will be managed by Ms. Patwell and serve the local community, and the greater Tampa Bay Area. Ms. Patwell has been practicing law in the State of Florida for over 15 years and has represented clients in divorce, custody, visitation, support matters, and criminal matters for most of her career. She has dedicated much of her focus solely to family law matters for the past 12 years. Ms. Patwell is passionate about the law, her clients, and her family. She is a fighter who fiercely advocates for the rights of her clients.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"WhitbeckBennett has been looking for opportunities in Florida for some time now, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Amber to our team," stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, “[n]ot only is she an established attorney with a great reputation, but she also fits right into our firm culture as an aggressive yet compassionate advocate for her clients.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family. WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. Additional practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
“I am so excited to be a part of this amazing team. I have always been a fierce advocate in defending our constitution, fighting for equal protection, and being a voice for those not heard, and I have been impressed with how WhitbeckBennett’s goals have aligned with mine,” said Patwell about joining the firm. "My goal has been to provide excellent legal representation, with passion and dedication to our community, which the firm absolutely embraces and promotes. The family atmosphere and desire to put clients’ needs first have demonstrated the selflessness and humanity of this firm and the caring nature toward our clients. This combined with their unmatched legal experience has solidified my choice to work with them to provide excellent representation to our Tampa Bay Area community!”
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
