OATI’s Premier Power-Generation Planning System Demonstrated during Webinar
Experts showed how webSmartBid™ streamlines offer strategies and optimizes bids
Our innovative, power-generation, offer-strategy technology removes all guesswork out of power-generation planning, energy bid optimization and successful participation in wholesale power markets”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI), conducted a webinar today to demonstrate webSmartBid™, the energy industry’s premier power-generation planning and bid selection system. The innovative OATI webSmartBid™ solution allows energy-generation merchants to manage all facets of power generation planning, including optimizing operations to minimize costs, maximize profits, ensure all ancillary service requirements are met, approve and submit generation offers and load bids in Real-Time or Day-Ahead markets.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D.
“Our innovative, power-generation, offer-strategy technology removes all guesswork out of power-generation planning, energy-bid optimization, and successful participation in wholesale power markets,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President, and CEO. “In this webinar, we demonstrated how this technology gives our customers an edge in the wholesale energy market to optimize profitability and ancillary services for their entire generation fleet.”
During the webinar, OATI’s energy trading and risk management experts showed how the solution works, answered questions and highlighted its best features, such as:
• Planning Real-Time and Day-Ahead Power Generation
• Optimizing both Energy and Ancillary Services
• Importing Essential Forecasted Data as Input
• Performing Cost Minimization Analysis
• Performing Profit Maximization Analysis
• Approving and Exporting the Optimized Solution
“No other company has the technology and customer service to match OATI in energy trading and risk management, to include our webSmartBid technology,” says Dr. Mokhtari. “We’re proud of our many continual investments in new technology, which create huge benefits for our customers and transform the business of energy.”
To learn more, contact sales@oati.net or visit OATI Solutions, and select webSmartBid™.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading, and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
