American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Set For October 8, 2022

Participants walk on the beach during a previous 5k Beach Walk. Participants reach the halfway point during a previous 5k Beach Walk. Hundreds walk down the beach in Myrtle Beach during a previous Beach Walk.

A celebration of courage and supportive communities is the hallmark of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer experience

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walk, presented by Vacation Myrtle Beach, will be held October 8, 2022 at Crown Reef Resort, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd. Registration for this event begins at 9:00 AM and the 5k walk is set to start at 10:00 AM on the beach.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors and thrivers, funds lifesaving breast cancer research, and is committed to advancing health equity through programs and services, believing that all people have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer – regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, supporters have raised nearly $1 billion nationwide. Last year, 186 walkers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas helped to raise more than $32,000. This year our partner, Vacation Myrtle Beach, is bringing back their Online Auction running until noon on October 18th. Visit www.VMBCaresAuction.com to preview over sixty auction items.

Additionally, Vacation Myrtle Beach has partnered with WonderWorks for a Family Fun fundraiser. From October 1st – 16th, you can purchase tickets online via this link for only $15 each when you enter code “ACS” at check-out. All tickets are good for one year from purchase date and must be purchased online.

Proceeds from both fundraisers benefit the American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Research.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® event and how you can become involved visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/myrtlebeachsc or contact Chinel Boateng at 843-245-8538 or chinel.boateng@cancer.org.



The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.