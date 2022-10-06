New Study Uncovers Generational Attitudes About Corporate ESG Initiatives
AMC Global’s ongoing consumer behavior study shows corporate environmental, social and governance issues most impactful to Gen Z and Millennials
Gen Z and Millennials select social issues as “most important” more, particularly for mental health, serving underserved communities, animal welfare, DEI initiatives, & women’s reproductive rights.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, and OpinionRoute, a leader in insights process management, have released the latest wave of their ongoing consumer behavior study. The new findings uncover how consumer attitudes differ by generation—and by gender—regarding corporate “Environmental, Social and Governance” (ESG) matters.
— AMC Global Ongoing Study
The study shows that Generation Z and Millennials select social issues as “most important” more than other generations, particularly in the area of mental health, serving underserved communities, animal welfare, DEI initiatives, and women’s reproductive rights.
The study also showed differences between genders, with women reporting a wide variety of social issues to be more important to them than men. That said, more men are likely to stop using a brand or product if it does not align with their personal values.
Key findings from the latest study:
- When asked of each area of ESG, environmental and governance issues ranked similarly for each generation studied. However, social matters ranked “most important” for 38% of Gen Z & Millennials, followed by 31% of Gen X and 25% of Boomers.
- Across all generations and genders, the governance matter of “Protecting personal data with strong policies” was ranked most important—with Gen Z/Millennials at 68%, Gen Z at 77%, Boomers at 82%, men at 73%, women at 77%.
- Sixty-three percent of Gen Z and Millennials state they would “choose a product or service that supports issues that align with my personal values even if their costs were higher” and that they are “highly likely to start or increase usage of a product or service if the company supports an ESG cause” they believe in.
A complete representation of the “Generational and Gender Attitudes Toward Corporate ESG Matters” can be found here. Data was collected last week from n=1,004 U.S. general population consumers over age 21.
The study is ongoing, and new data will be released as it comes in. The study findings are designed to help clients and industry leaders navigate quickly changing consumer behavior. Contact Michelle Andre at michelle@andremktg.com for more information.
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
About OpinionRoute
The market leader in Insights Process Management, OpinionRoute is an innovative firm focused on helping clients succeed in the rapidly evolving market research industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we are passionate about data quality and doing things the right way. Our research-first solutions are designed specifically to improve insights. For more information, please visit www.opinionroute.com.
Michelle Andre
AMC Global
michelle@andremktg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn