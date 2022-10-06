Court News ...

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Rock Hill

October 6, 2022 – The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Winthrop University Coliseum on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Students, the legal community, and members of the public are invited to observe the proceedings.

Cases to be heard during this term of court are listed on the Supreme Court’s Roster of Cases.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to hearing oral arguments in Rock Hill, as we always do when holding court in locations around the state,” said Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty. “The Court serves everyone in South Carolina, and it is appropriate that we make the judicial process accessible to as many citizens as possible, especially students.”

The Supreme Court last held offsite events to hear oral arguments in 2019, when the justices traveled to Sumter, Spartanburg, and Conway.

