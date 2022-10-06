Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,268 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Rock Hill

Court News ...

Supreme Court of South Carolina

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Rock Hill

October 6, 2022 – The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Winthrop University Coliseum on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Students, the legal community, and members of the public are invited to observe the proceedings.

Cases to be heard during this term of court are listed on the Supreme Court’s Roster of Cases.
“The Supreme Court looks forward to hearing oral arguments in Rock Hill, as we always do when holding court in locations around the state,” said Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty. “The Court serves everyone in South Carolina, and it is appropriate that we make the judicial process accessible to as many citizens as possible, especially students.”

The Supreme Court last held offsite events to hear oral arguments in 2019, when the justices traveled to Sumter, Spartanburg, and Conway.

Media Contacts

# # #

You just read:

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Rock Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.