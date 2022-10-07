Submit Release
Celebrate Spooky Season with a Night at Schwartz Castle

Next-Gen Lodging Company, Airriva, Now Hosting in Haunted Schwartz Castle

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready for spooky season but don’t know where to start the celebration? Prepare for the new paranormal property presented by Airriva, Schwartz Castle.

Located in the German Village area of downtown Columbus, Schwartz Castle dates back to the 1800s and is known to have a peculiar past. While building a castle fit for his queen, apothecary owner Frederick Schwartz was left by his beloved fiancé and was said to be driven mad with grief. He began building a labyrinth beneath the castle, adding five basement levels and underground passageways. Rumor has it that while his lover may have left him, he never left the would-be marital home. It’s been told that his spirit can still be seen roaming the halls of the castle, which has landed it a spot on the Haunted Ohio tour.

All ghosts aside, Schwartz built what turned into one luxurious bachelor pad. As the tallest house in German Village and the only official castle in the area, the majesty can be seen long before arriving at the property. Upon entering the now rentable vacation destination, charming fixtures, high ceilings, and gorgeous woodwork can be seen throughout. A portion of the elaborate basement has been converted into an entertainment space that includes game tables, darts, and an arcade machine, available to any Airriva guests.

Three beautiful suites are now hosting ghost-hunters and non-believers alike. It’s time to book a stay and get your ghoul on, or just hang in a castle-like royalty.

About Airriva: Airriva is a next-gen lodging platform with a mission to reinvent what it means to “enjoy your stay.” Every listing is modern, centrally located, unique, and Instagram-worthy for a hotel-quality experience that stays like home. Founded in Columbus, OH, in 2018, Airriva operates in 17 cities across the country. Upgrade your standards, and stay Airriva.

