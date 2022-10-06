Dermatology Partners Sponsors Paley Early Learning Center in the Greater Philadelphia area

Dermatology Partners helps sponsor FELS' grant application in greater Philadelphia. Dermatology Partners - FELS' - AAD New Shade Structure at Paley Early Learning Center

LEXINGTON PARK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is honored to help sponsor the Federation Early Learning Services (FELS), grant application for the children in greater Philadelphia. FELS’ is a leading early care and education nonprofit organization that has been awarded a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Since 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant program has awarded funding for more than 450 shade structures, which provides shade for more than 3.5 million individuals each day.

“We are always happy to help promote smart and healthy skin awareness. When FELS approached us about sponsoring them for the Shade Structure Grant it was a no brainer,” said Andrew Kay, Vice President of Growth & Business Development. “Kids are always taught about healthy decisions and skin care is often forgotten about in these discussions. We hope that the structure not only helps shade kids while at FELS but also raises awareness so they make healthy skin decisions for the rest of their lives.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it only takes one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence to nearly double a person’s chance of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, later in life. Seeking shade is an easy way to reduce the risk of skin cancer, along with covering up and wearing a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

On September 29, 2022 the new shade structure ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Paley Early Learning Center where the permanent shade structure was built alongside the basketball court and swimming pool area.

With the new shade structure in place, it will help provide additional measures to help protect over 150 children each day at Paley Early Learning Center safe from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays while still enjoying time outdoors.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

