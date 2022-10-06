Monetary and financial statistics – August 2022

MACAU, October 6 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in August. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 0.4% and 2.4% respectively. M1 thus increased 1.8% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 1.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 1.2% to MOP689.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 dropped 3.5% whereas M2 rose 0.4%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.6%, 45.6%, 7.1% and 8.9% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 1.2% from the preceding month to MOP668.8 billion while non-resident deposits also grew 6.0% to MOP346.8 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.7% to MOP262.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector expanded 2.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,277.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.9%, 46.5%, 7.6% and 23.7% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector grew by 0.3% from a month ago to MOP564.0 billion whereas external loans fell 1.7% to MOP749.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,313.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.6%, 38.8%, 15.3% and 27.1% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-August, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 61.0% at end-July to 60.6%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 106.1% to 102.8%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 64.7% and 57.1% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 0.86% at end-July to 0.94%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

http://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications/monthly-bulletin-of-monetary-statistics