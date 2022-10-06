PeopleCert takes home 6 Impact BITE Awards

Recognised for technological innovation the three gold, two silver and one bronze awards showcase PeopleCert’s commitment to innovation, excellence and service.

“We are honoured to have been recognised for our ongoing efforts. Innovative technology and our committed PeopleCert team are the ingredients of a winning combination!”
— George Angouras, Software Development Director, PeopleCert
ATHENS, GREECE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert was proud to take home six awards on Tuesday 4 October following the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Impact BITE Awards by Boussias for technological innovation in Greece. More than 760 executives from the ICT market and businesses that pioneer digital transformation were present at the celebratory evening event. Compared to last year, there was a 45% increase in the projects submitted for evaluation, which exceeded 350 for the first time in the institution's history.

PeopleCert was presented with three gold, two silver and one bronze award in six categories which include Digital Transformation of Business Processes, Employment, Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Education, Big Data and Upgrading Digital Skills.

The awards validate the company’s continuous commitment to leveraging information and communication technologies in innovative ways, which create genuine and real business value. The awards include:

GOLD | PeopleCert’s Marking application – a fully automated marking ecosystem
GOLD | Coding Bootcamp: An Innovative Programming Training & Employability Program
GOLD | PeopleCert: A winner against Covid19
SILVER | The Interlocutor application – a streamlined exam journey
SILVER | Driving Decision Making through Big Data
BRONZE | Digital Transformation through MS Teams

“We are honoured to have been recognised for our ongoing efforts. Technology is the driving force behind digital transformation but nothing can be achieved without the most critical element: the people themselves. Innovative technology and our committed PeopleCert team are the ingredients of a winning combination” said PeopleCert’s Software Development Director, George Angouras.

The Impact BITE Awards are organised for the eleventh year by BOUSSIAS, under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Governance and SEPE distinguishing organisations and businesses that use ICT to create business value and ICT projects which create a competitive advantage, improve customer experience, contribute to extroversion, innovation, and business development.

Elpida Rekka
PeopleCert
+30 21 0372 9133
email us here

You just read:

PeopleCert takes home 6 Impact BITE Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Elpida Rekka
PeopleCert
+30 21 0372 9133
Company/Organization
PeopleCert
THEMISTOCLES DERVI 40
NICOSIA, 1066
Cyprus
+30 21 0372 9133
Visit Newsroom
About

PeopleCert is a global leader in the assessment and certiﬁcation of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organisations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. PeopleCert delivers exams across 200 countries, in 25 languages, through its state-of-the-art assessment technology, enabling professionals to reach their full potential and realise their life ambitions through learning.

peoplecert.org

More From This Author
PeopleCert takes home 6 Impact BITE Awards
Fitch upgrades PeopleCert’s Senior Secured Notes to BB- following strong financial performance
LanguageCert SELT: Global network further expands having reached full Permit to Operate (PTO) status
View All Stories From This Author