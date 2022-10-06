PeopleCert takes home 6 Impact BITE Awards
Recognised for technological innovation the three gold, two silver and one bronze awards showcase PeopleCert’s commitment to innovation, excellence and service.
“We are honoured to have been recognised for our ongoing efforts. Innovative technology and our committed PeopleCert team are the ingredients of a winning combination!”ATHENS, GREECE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert was proud to take home six awards on Tuesday 4 October following the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Impact BITE Awards by Boussias for technological innovation in Greece. More than 760 executives from the ICT market and businesses that pioneer digital transformation were present at the celebratory evening event. Compared to last year, there was a 45% increase in the projects submitted for evaluation, which exceeded 350 for the first time in the institution's history.
PeopleCert was presented with three gold, two silver and one bronze award in six categories which include Digital Transformation of Business Processes, Employment, Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Education, Big Data and Upgrading Digital Skills.
The awards validate the company’s continuous commitment to leveraging information and communication technologies in innovative ways, which create genuine and real business value. The awards include:
GOLD | PeopleCert’s Marking application – a fully automated marking ecosystem
GOLD | Coding Bootcamp: An Innovative Programming Training & Employability Program
GOLD | PeopleCert: A winner against Covid19
SILVER | The Interlocutor application – a streamlined exam journey
SILVER | Driving Decision Making through Big Data
BRONZE | Digital Transformation through MS Teams
“We are honoured to have been recognised for our ongoing efforts. Technology is the driving force behind digital transformation but nothing can be achieved without the most critical element: the people themselves. Innovative technology and our committed PeopleCert team are the ingredients of a winning combination” said PeopleCert’s Software Development Director, George Angouras.
The Impact BITE Awards are organised for the eleventh year by BOUSSIAS, under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Governance and SEPE distinguishing organisations and businesses that use ICT to create business value and ICT projects which create a competitive advantage, improve customer experience, contribute to extroversion, innovation, and business development.
