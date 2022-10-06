Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - October 6, 2022
Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - October 6, 2022

Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Top news this week comes from Statistics Canada who report that the total value of building permits in Canada increased 11.9% in August to $12.5 billion. Both the residential sector and non-residential sector saw strong gains. The total permit value of the non-residential sector increased 11.8%. The value of building permits in the industrial component rebounded with an increase of 18.1%.
The top video is courtesy of Construction Links Network member Sustainable Buildings Canada who just released their new video on the 2022 Green Building Festival. GBF 2022 will be held in-person as well as online on November 1. To learn more and register go to GBF22.com.
More content shares from members include:
• Procore Technologies - Canadian contractors nominated in the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards
• Nesbitt Training - I wish I had that one back
• Bridgit - How do rising interest rates affect the construction industry?
• Skyline Group - 5 Common Rooftop Safety Hazards
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Importance of Emotional Intelligence in Construction
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Contributes to WHO Global Call to Action on Lead in Drinking Water
• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 280: Conducting Building Fire Drills
• Timescapes Canada - Timescapes at OCA Symposium & Tradeshow
• CarbonCure Technologies - Webinar – The Drive Toward Reducing Carbon in Concrete Construction
• Marshield - Choose MarShield for Radiation Shielding Solutions in Nuclear Medicine
• Kryton International - Free E-Book: Take Your Next Step to a More Resilient Design
• tcgpr - Regal Plaza Corporate Centre a Model of Sustainability
• STACK Construction Technologies - How STACK Promotes Work-Life Integration and Gives Everyone Time Back
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC Hosts FREE Webinar on ESG for Buildings and Real Estate
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
