Open Letter to Medical Professionals by Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder—TeamBest Global & Best Cure Foundation
Health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes but a sick person has only one wish—to get healthy.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an effort to promote the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System of Best Cure Total Health—prevention, early detection and effective treatment for total cure and proactive healthcare system of full transparency on benefits, clinical outcome and cost—Dr. Suthanthiran is planning a series of activities.
1. Publishing a multi-volume book. Dr. Suthanthiran recently announced plans to publish a multi-volume book "Radiation Therapy: First Hundred Years, Conquering Cancer and Other Diseases."
2. He is scheduled to make his presentation "Rethinking Medicine—Future of Global Healthcare Delivery in the 21st Century Post Covid-19" to medical professionals on October 19th, 2022 in Allen, Texas.
3. Launching a new online journal titled “Best Advances in Radiation Therapy (BART)." Dr. Suthanthiran has been making presentations on BART for several years and is seeking help in launching this as an online journal beginning sometime in the second half of 2023 or sooner. Topics will cover: Radiation Therapy Modalities, Brachytherapy, Teletherapy—Gamma Beam and X Beam, Heavy Ion Particle Therapy from Proton-to-Carbon and Systemic Therapy of Radionuclides.
4. A second online journal, also to begin no later than the second half of 2023, titled “Best Advances in Molecular Imaging (BAMI)" which will focus on advances in the accelerator technologies and the availability of many new radionuclides for diagnosis and treatment.
Dr. Suthanthiran looks forward to the community's continued support and help in launching these new books and online journals, working towards the ultimate goal—establishing the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
