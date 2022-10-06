Louisiana Lottery to Launch First $20 Scratch-Off as Part of Multiplier Family of Games

The Louisiana Lottery launches its first-ever $20 scratch-off game, 100X with top prizes of a half-a-million dollars, as part of a family of multiplier themed games.

For the first time in its 31-year history, the Louisiana Lottery will launch a $20 scratch-off game as part of a multiplier-themed family of games. The new games -- 5X, 10X, 20X, 50X and 100X -- go on sale Oct. 10 at the $1, $2, $5, $10 and now $20 price points. Each ticket features vibrant colors with multiplier symbols that, when revealed, multiply the stated prize by that amount.

The Lottery’s first-ever $20 scratch-off, 100X, features four top prizes of half-a-million dollars and a scratch-my-back feature for extra chances to win. Odds of winning the top prize are about 1 in 390,000.

“Lotteries across the nation have seen huge scratch-off sales success from higher priced games, such as $30, $50 and even $100 tickets,” said Lottery President and CEO Rose Hudson. “Likewise, our players have been asking us for the opportunity to play scratch-offs at a higher price point for a while now. We are excited to be able to offer a game with higher prizes and payouts as well as better overall odds of winning to appeal to those players who enjoy that level of added value.”



Legislation in 2020 afforded the Lottery greater budgetary flexibility to offer higher payout games, which had been operationally prohibitive in the past; hence a $20 ticket became a possibility as it has been in other states for many years.



The $20 scratch-off will be the same size as a $10 ticket but offer a 73% payout and more chances to win on the ticket. Also, there will be no FREE TICKET prizes in 100X, but break-even cash prizes instead.



“Launching our first $20 game as part of a multiplier family is the perfect opportunity to introduce this new price point to players and demonstrate the price point’s new value proposition in our product line,” Hudson added. “We look forward to hearing from players about the new price point and congratulating winners of the 100X game.”



For more information on the new multiplier family of scratch-off games launching Oct. 10, visit www.louisianalottery.com/multiplier.



Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A current list of all active scratch-off games can be found at www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

