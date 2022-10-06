Tennessee National Guard Hosting Open House in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers of the Tennessee Army National Guard are hosting an open house at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on 7600 Kingston Pike, Oct. 8-9.

The event is open to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard and tour military vehicles like the M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle, and various others. Tennessee Guardsmen will showcase this equipment providing all visitors with firsthand experience with what to expect as crewmembers.

“This is a great opportunity to meet Soldiers from the Knoxville area who are defending our state and nation,” said Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, Tennessee National Guard’s Recruitment and Retention Battalion Commander. “We are also excited about talking with the public and showing our capabilities and how they help our community during emergencies and natural disasters.”

The event is free and open to the public; visitors attending will have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

