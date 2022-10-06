Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,253 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee National Guard Hosting Open House in Knoxville

Wednesday, October 05, 2022 | 09:03am

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers of the Tennessee Army National Guard are hosting an open house at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on 7600 Kingston Pike, Oct. 8-9.

The event is open to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard and tour military vehicles like the M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle, and various others. Tennessee Guardsmen will showcase this equipment providing all visitors with firsthand experience with what to expect as crewmembers.

“This is a great opportunity to meet Soldiers from the Knoxville area who are defending our state and nation,” said Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, Tennessee National Guard’s Recruitment and Retention Battalion Commander. “We are also excited about talking with the public and showing our capabilities and how they help our community during emergencies and natural disasters.”

The event is free and open to the public; visitors attending will have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

You just read:

Tennessee National Guard Hosting Open House in Knoxville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.