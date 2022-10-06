Submit Release
Gatsby revolutionises the corporate world

ROVIGO, ITALY, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A system capable of generating leads in whatever sector it is applied: an ambitious goal that of Mattia Migliorini, who, with Gatsby has created a software with revolutionary functionality for businesses.

Gatsby's starting point and driving force is an innovative artificial intelligence, which works via a portal on which documents can be stored in unlimited numbers. Obviously, it is possible to archive and organise documents on various subjects.

This is when the A.I. comes into play. By processing the different documents, it can identify which social network may be the most useful for reaching that particular subject. And which are the best ways to communicate.

This is all information that can be communicated to business customers to generate leads for increased business and growth. The use of the software is granted free of charge to companies and VAT holders who request it: the only condition is that they offer services or products that are useful and interesting to the end customer.

The immediate application of Gatsby was in the field of the 110% Ecobonus. In this case, the company used the software to identify interested users and propose itself to them as general contractors for the realisation of the works.

The next step was to contact and coordinate the sector companies registered with Gatsby to realise the projects: construction companies, window and door fitters, plumbers and electricians.

Currently, the focus is on the financial sector: in this sector, gatsby's artificial intelligence works to identify customers interested in products such as mortgages, salary-backed loans and personal loans.

Once the target audience has been identified, this data is provided to companies operating in the sector who can formulate their proposals: with the advantage, for the customer, of being able to choose the best and closest to his needs.

And Mattia Migliorini is already at work to further implement the portal and get to the next step: a system capable of generating leads and conversions for businesses and VAT numbers operating in even very different sectors.

A very ambitious goal, but one that will make Gatsby an indispensable tool for modern business.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


