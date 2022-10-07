Next-Gen Lodging Solution, Airriva, Launches Do Good Campaign in South Florida
Airriva Donating 25% of Booking Fees to Hurricane Ian Relief in OctoberFLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-gen lodging solution, Airriva, is heeding the call to do some good and help those displaced by Hurricane Ian. Starting this week, 25% of the booking fee from reservations made directly through their website will be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund through October 31, 2022.
While Airriva is a Columbus, OH-based company, several of their team members work remotely from the areas affected by Ian. Fortunately, all employees were able to remain safe during the storm, but having the hurricane hit so close to home has inspired the start of their Do Good campaign, which will see a portion of proceeds going to those in need.
“We’re going back to our roots and focusing our efforts on helping,” said Sean Whittaker, President of Airriva, “our hearts go out to anyone affected by the hurricane that hit South Florida last week. We hope that by launching our Do Good campaign and donating a portion of our profits, we’ll be able to make a difference within the community and help the healing process begin.”
The Do Good campaign is just the latest in Airriva’s philanthropic efforts, following the creation of the Caregiver Shelter Fund, which housed frontline workers at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Airriva also joined the efforts of AirBNB to house Afghan refugees in late 2021.
For more information, visit www.airriva.com.
Bio: Airriva is a ‘next-gen lodging’ company providing high-quality stays with a modern and shareable twist in the best neighborhoods across the country. Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind listings with attention to detail, centralized location, and modern renovations. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2018, Airriva currently operates in 17 cities across the country. Upgrade your standards, and stay Airriva.
