LoRa Lives Here – ResGreen Announces All Wireless Automation Devices are LoRa compatible

ResGreen adds LoRa compatibility to its wireless automation devices, such as pushbuttons.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today that its wireless automation devices – pushbuttons, stacklights, and foot pedals – are LoRa compatible to enable communication where long range, low power consumption, and the ability to pass through physical structures are needed. LoRa does not require Internet connection and is one of the few options in facilities where WiFi doesn’t work.

“LoRa is a low-cost solution for our customers who struggle with WiFi issues whether its from congested networks, interference, or static,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “LoRa is an amazing technology, which has largely been used in agriculture because it can cover distances between five and 10 kilometers. It is also low power, which helps extend the battery life on our devices.”

LoRa uses a radiofrequency modulation method to transmit small, low-bandwidth messages through unlicensed frequencies, which are free and available worldwide. LoRaWAN is a software layer, which defines the format of messages and how they are transmitted to devices. A LoRaWAN network features gateways or base stations that allow bidirectional communication between devices and forwards data to a software system like ResGreen’s BotWay for processing.

LoRaWAN offers many advantages including ability to handle millions of messages from thousands of gateways, easy deployment of public and private networks and remote firmware updates of end devices. LoRaWAN is extremely secure because it requires both authentication and encryption.

ResGreen’s wireless pushbuttons, stacklights and foot pedals are also compatible with 2.4GHz and 5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth.



ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.