ResGreen Announces Resignation of Board Member Brian Kistler

ResGreen Group International (OTCMKTS:RGGI)

We thank Brian Kistler for his years of service at ResGreen and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors” — Parsh Patel, ResGreen CEO

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today that Brian Kistler has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors effective September 29, 2022.

“We thank Brian Kistler for his years of service at ResGreen and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Parsh Patel, CEO of ResGreen.

ResGreen is currently conducting a search for a new board member to help guide the company’s growth and development.



About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers uses the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components, and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.