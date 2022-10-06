Clearbrook Announces new President and COO
Michael Woods has joined Clearbrook as COO and President. His role will encompass Operational, Administrative and Distribution responsibilities.
Michael is a proven leader, bringing a forward-looking perspective and strategic vision driving greater success for our organization and clients,”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearbrook is pleased to announce that Michael Woods has joined Clearbrook as COO and President. His role will encompass Operational, Administrative and Distribution responsibilities.
Michael brings years of experience which will augment our already strong team. He has entrepreneurial experience over the last 4 years taking Big Sun Holdings and Black Buffalo, a 3-D Housing Printing Company, from a startup to $18mm in annual revenue. He also pioneered a Block Chain Company, Monsoon, as well as being one of the Founders of a HEMP based organization and PE Fund.
Prior to these accomplishments Michael was CEO, COO of Rothchild Asset Management in North America and CEO of Deutsche Wealth and Asset Management of the Americas.
Mr. Woods is an officer of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the Business Council for International Understanding (www.BCIU.org) based in Washington, DC, and a Board Member and Finance Committee member of The Korea Society (www.koreasociety.org), based in New York City.
“We are excited to welcome Michael Woods to the Clearbrook team. His impressive career with over 30 years of demonstrated successful industry experience will allow him to integrate with our team and build on our company’s history of innovative solutions for our clients. Michael is a proven leader, bringing a forward-looking perspective and strategic vision driving greater success for our organization and clients,” said Elliott Wislar, CEO.
About Clearbrook
Clearbrook is an innovative investment management and advisory firm headquartered in Stamford, C.T., which develops forward thinking investment solutions for institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Independent and privately held, we serve as advisor and advocate for our clients, with capabilities spanning non-discretionary advisory services, Outsourced CIO, customized alternative investment research, and specialized portfolio solutions. Our business model is founded in independent thinking, disciplined research and analysis, and insight tempered with experience. Our culture is client driven, focused on each client’s unique objectives and needs. We bring actionable insights to every meeting, beginning with our first presentation. For more information, please visit
www.clearbrookglobal.com.
Chelsie Meikle
Clearbrook
+1 480-543-7533
email us here